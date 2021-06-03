Lady Gaga moves Chromatica Ball world tour to 2022

American singer Lady Gaga has to reschedule her Chromatica Ball world tour for the second time mainly owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old singer has pushed the show dates to the summer of 2022, leaving the music lovers and especially her fans utterly disappointed.

Her fans who have bought the tickets for her world tour were left dismayed when on Wednesday, June 2 Ticketmaster sent them an email.

The email was meant to inform them that the world tour dates have been changed and the new dates will be finalized in summer 2022.



"While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," Lady Gaga announced the postponement in a statement contained within the email. "So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the 'Chromatica Ball' shows to the summer of 2022."

Ticketmaster also advised the patrons to keep their current tickets as they will are good for the rescheduled dates. Ticketmaster also did not discourage the refunds but they cannot be availed of currently.

Lady Gaga is launching the Chromatica tour to project her "Chromatica" album. She released this 16-track album last year on May 29. The album contains huge hits "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me." The latter single was a collab with singer Ariana Grande.



The six-city tour was set to kick off in late July in Europe.







