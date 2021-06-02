Mahira Khan encourages Malala as she features on Vogue's July cover

Mahira Khan encouraged Pakistani education activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai after the latter featured on the cover of British Vogue's July 2021 issue, saying “cheering you on always”.



Taking to Twitter, Malala posted the photo of the cover of the magazine’s July issue in which she can be seen in a red outfit.

She tweeted with the caption, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

Mahira Khan, commenting on the post, said, “That’s right babygirl! @Malala. Shine on, power through.. cheering you on always!”

The Superstar actor also shared the magazine cover on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Shineee on babygirl.”



