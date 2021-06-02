Kelly Osbourne sheds light on struggles with addiction

Kelly Osbourne recently got candid about her struggles with recreational drugs and alcohol.

The star got candid during her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk.

There she began by detailing her relationship with recreational drugs as well as alcohol and weighed in on where it all began.

“I kept getting sick and I had a really bad case of tonsillitis, they ended up having to give me some crazy surgery, and then after that, they gave me Vicodin. And that was all I needed.”

“I went from having every voice in my head being like, 'You're fat, you're ugly, you're not good enough, no one likes you, you don't deserve this, people only like you because of who your parents are.' And then all of a sudden, every single voice was silenced and it felt like life gave me a hug.”

From that point on the addiction only got worse, “I was like, 'Why am I so confident in all of this?' And then very quickly I went from Vicodin to Percocet, from Percocet to heroin eventually, because it was cheaper.”

She concluded by saying, “I [admit] relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened. And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon.”