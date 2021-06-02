Shreya Ghoshal leaves fans gushing with first photo of newborn son

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal left her millions of fans gushing with the first glimpse of her newborn son.



The Ye Ishq Hai singer took to Instagram and posted the first sweet photo of the son and also revealed his name.

Shreya wrote “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’.

She further said “He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever.”

“In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love” she said followed by a heart emoji.

“It is still feeling like a dream @shiladitya and me are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.”



Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first baby on May 22.



