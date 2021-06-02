Jannat Mirza shares good news of ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umar Butt

Jannat Mirza shares good news of ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umer Butt

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza has delighted her millions of fans with good news of her ‘Baat Pakki’ with fellow TikToker Umar Butt.



Talking to a private news agency, Mirza, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on TikTok with over 15 million followers, confirmed the news of her ‘Baat Pakki’.

She confirmed her ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umar days after reports of their engagement.

Mirza said, “By the grace of Allah, 'baat pakki' of me and Umar has happened, however, an official engagement ceremony has not yet taken place.”

The TikToker added, “Whenever our engagement ceremony happens, I will share the good news with everyone.”

Last week, rumours were abuzz on social media that Jannat Mirza and Umar have got engaged after her comment on Instagram post went viral.



She had posted a photo of herself and Umar smiling at each other on Instagram, and when a fan asked her if the two were engaged, Jannat Mirza responded with only two letters with a heart emoji: ‘BP’ for baat pakki.