Pakistan badminton star Mahoor Shahzad earns spot in Tokyo Olympics

Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad. Photo: Twitter/ @OfficialMahoor

Mahoor Shahzad has become the first badminton player from Pakistan to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the Pakistan Badminton Federation confirmed.



"It is indeed a result of her endless efforts and hard work that she has been selected to participate in the prestigious event," PBF's Nisar Ahmed Shahwani and PBF Secretary-General Wajid Ali Chaudhry said in a joint statement.



The ace badminton player earned a place in the Tokyo Olympics courtesy of her recent performance on the circuit and her international ranking.

She is ranked amongst the top 133 women players in the world.

"My dream has come true. I can't believe I will represent Pakistan in the Olympics. I will live up to expectations and raise the green crescent flag," Shahzad said.

She said that had she had the opportunity to participate in international events during the last one year, she would have been on the list of the world's top 100 badminton players. She was not able to do this, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is big news for the country’s womenfolk as one of our athletes has earned a place on the Olympics purely on her international ranking. We have just been communicated by the international body on Mahoor’s achievement. This is big news for Pakistan sports,” Khalid Mehmood, the secretary of the Pakistan Olympic Association, confirmed to The News.