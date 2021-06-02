Sara Ali Khan shares her three ‘favourite’ things

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, who is an avid social media user, has revealed her three favourite things and the fans can’t stop gushing over it.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress shared a sweet video clip featuring a shining sun, the moon and a cup of coffee in the morning, saying these are her three favourite things.

She said “My three favourite things’ followed by sun, moon and coffee emojis.

Sara Ali Khan also shared the lovely quotes of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness- only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate-only love can do that.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

