Alec Baldwin shares which role he wanted to play on The Sopranos

Alec Baldwin revealed his desperate attempts to bag the role, in The Sopranos, of a man who kills James Gandolfini's Sopranos character, Tony Soprano.

In an appearance on Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa's Talking Sopranos podcast the actor shared to the series alums what he did in an attempt to land a role on the HBO series.

"I called up whoever it was, I forget, and I said, 'Tell them, when it's time to kill Jimmy, tell them' — this was early, before you get to the end — 'there's only one man in this business who should come in, whack Jimmy, and ride off with [his on-screen wife] Edie [Falco], and I am that man,'" he said.

"I am the guy who needs to blow Jimmy away and take Edie, who I'm madly in love with, away.

"And they were like, 'Sure, great. We'll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think that they should be on The Sopranos,'" he joked

The Beetlejuice actor who is also a Sopranos superfan gave his two cents on the series and why it has a lasting impact.

"The Sopranos becomes one of the shows where it's like a band, you know what I mean? Everybody's servicing the same goal.

"There's shows where people come on and the individual cast members are very bright and shiny and everything works. In sitcoms, they're very funny and there might not be a need for them to be in service of the same thing,

"Great acting to me is like music, and everybody's got to be playing off the same sheet music. And [creator, writer and executive producer David] Chase, of course, is this legendary writer.

"You get a couple seasons into the show and you've got the best actors on TV who are all jamming the same tune,

"They're all servicing the same story. Nobody's off here doing their own thing, everybody fits together in a really beautiful way — and I love that," he said.