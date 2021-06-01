Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan showers love on Ezgi Esma on her birthday

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, showered love on co-star Ezgi Esma on her 39th birthday.



Esra aka Halime Sultan took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of Ezgi Esma, who plays role of Banu Çiçek in the historical drama serial, to wish her.

Tagging Ezgi, Esra wrote in Turkish which reads: “Happy birthday. I love you so much.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Ezgi Esma played the role of Banu Çiçek, wife of Dogan (Cavit Çetin Güner) in the drama serial.

She appeared in the second and third season of Dirilis: Ertugrul.