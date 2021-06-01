Rashid Khan wins heart of Humayun Saeed with ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ cover

Rashid Khan wins heart of Humayun Saeed with ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ OST

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has won the heart of Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed by singing the original soundtrack of drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.



Humayun praised Rashid Khan after a video of him singing the song went viral on social media.

Tagging the actor, the song was shared by a fan of Rashid on Twitter.

Commenting on the tweet, Humayun commended Rashid for his melodic voice.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor commented on the tweet, saying “Good voice Rashid” followed by a smiling face emoji.

Humayun Saeed played the lead role in MPTH alongside Ayeza Khan.