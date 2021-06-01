Sanjay Dutt remembers late mother on her 92nd birthday

Indian star Sanjay Dutt remembered his late mother Nargis Dutt on her 92nd birthday, saying ‘There's nobody else like you’.



The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor took to Instagram and posted never-before-seen throwback family pictures of his mother with a heartfelt birthday note.

Sanjay wrote “There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa” followed by a heart emoticon.

Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt was the first to drop lovely comment on the post.



Trishala dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.