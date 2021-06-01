close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 1, 2021

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Tue, Jun 01, 2021
Nora Fatehi reveals dance always keeps her happy

Indian actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi has advised her millions of fans to find an activity that makes them happy and disclosed that dance always keeps her happy.

The Dilbar girl took to Instagram and shared her views with the fans on how to take care of the mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said “Don’t be hard on yourself! Your anxiety is absolutely normal and valid.”

‘Find a hobby and refrain from an overdose of information. Maintain a daily routine,” the actress said.

‘Stay active, find an activity that makes you happy,” she said and revealed that dance always keeps her happy.

“Dance always keeps me happy.”

