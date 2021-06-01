Ed Sheeran pens major deal with TikTok to become the new face of the app

Pop singer Ed Sheeran just inked a 'big money deal' with viral video-sharing application, TikTok after which he is all set to become the face of company.



The Shape of You singer, 30, became a hit over the weekend with his recreated video of “the routine” from Friends along with Courteney Cox.

Reports revealed that the singer has already begun filming with TikTok in London and will also be rubbing shoulders with a number of hotshots along the process.

A source said to The Sun: "It is a huge coup to get someone as big as Ed on board and everyone is really excited about the end result.”

"TikTok is a huge platform for artists now and Ed can see that. It was something he wanted to get involved in and the project he has done with them is really exciting,” the insider added.