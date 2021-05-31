close
Mon May 31, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 31, 2021

Naimal Khawar Khan drops jaws in new photos

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, May 31, 2021

Naimal Khawar Khan is known to drop jaws with her breath-taking beauty.

Taking to Instagram, the star did just that as she shared some gorgeous snaps of herself on the platform.

The mother-of-one looked radiant as she smiled from ear-to-ear.

The stunner could be seen donning an ethnic look with embroidery which she finished off with traditional earrings.

Take a look:



