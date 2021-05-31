Naimal Khawar Khan drops jaws in new photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Naimal Khawar Khan is known to drop jaws with her breath-taking beauty.
Taking to Instagram, the star did just that as she shared some gorgeous snaps of herself on the platform.
The mother-of-one looked radiant as she smiled from ear-to-ear.
The stunner could be seen donning an ethnic look with embroidery which she finished off with traditional earrings.
Take a look: