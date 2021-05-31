close
Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 31, 2021
Candace Owens hits back against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal digs

Political commentator, activist and American author Candace Owens once again took to social media and called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out for their most recent digs against the royal family.

Owens made her claims over on  Twitter  and even questioned the couple’s mental sate with her claim.

She wrote, “It’s been 3 days since Prince Harry has offered another exclusive interview regarding how much he and Meghan hate his family. Can somebody check on them?”

Check it out below:


