‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Iqra Aziz grateful after latest episode crosses 20mn views

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Iqra Aziz grateful to fans as latest episode crosses 20 million views

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has thanked her millions of fans for loving her drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, saying, "This project was a Team Effort".



Iqra extended gratitude to everyone after the drama’s latest episode crossed 20 million views on YouTube within two days.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a short video clip from the latest episode to thank everyone for their love.



Iqra said, “Thank you so much everyone for loving #khudaaurmohabbat3 so much” followed by a heart emoticon.

She further said, “Love you ALL. This project was a Team Effort.”

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat has smashed several YouTube records and became the first Pakistani drama after its first episode crossed 50 million views.