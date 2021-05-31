close
Mon May 31, 2021
Shahroz Sabzwari shares a romantic note for wife Sadaf Kanwal on first wedding anniversary

Pakistani star Shahroz Sabzwari shared a romantic note for wife Sadaf Kanwal on their first wedding anniversary today, May 31.

Posting a short video of Sadaf on Instagram, Shahroz wished her on the first anniversary.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai actor also shared a heartfelt note for his ladylove.

He wrote “No lovey-dovey run of the mill Anniversary Post. A genuine why I Love you so much VIDEO, cracks me up every single time haha” followed by a heart emoji.

Shahroz went on to say “Happy 1st Anniversary to us.”

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020 months after rumours of their relationship.

