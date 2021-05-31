Emma Stone shuts down rumours about her role in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Emma Stone, who won hearts as Gwen Stacy in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, denied the reports that she is appearing in the next adventure.



The award-winning actress, in talks with a media outlet, denied the rumours and said: "I have heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not."

"I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus."



There were also rumours and speculations that the film will see multiple timelines intersect and could even spell the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s iterations of Spider-Man.



However, Garfield has also reacted to the claims of his own return to the franchise, saying that fans should "chill" as he did not get a call.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's fans were excited and speculating about their appearance in the film.