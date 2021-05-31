close
Sun May 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 31, 2021

Cillian Murphey talks about his audition for Christopher Nolan's 'Batman Begins'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 31, 2021

'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphey played villain in "Batman Begins", a film that featured Christain Bale in the lead role.

Before essaying the role of   Scarecrow, the actor was auditioned for Batman or Bruce  Wayne.

In a latest interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actor talked about auditioning for  Batman and donning the batsuit for screen-test.

The actor , who was reportedly a finalist to play Batman, rejected  the reports that it was a closely fought battle for the lead role in Christopher Nolan directorial.

“I don’t believe I was close to landing that role,” he was quoted as saying.

Cillian Murphey said Christian Bale was the only actor who was right for the part at that time  "and he absolutely smashed it."

Talking about the audition and the screen-test, the British actor said it  was just an experience for him which eventually turned into something else. 

"It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris," he said adding that  he never, ever, ever considered himself  Bruce Wayne material.

