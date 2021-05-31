Meghan Markle gets warning from Piers Morgan

British TV presenter Piers Morgan has claimed his popularity has increased since his row with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Morgan said this in his latest column for Daily Mail in which he said "he will be back soon" and that Meghan Markle "might be in for a surprise".

His remarks came a day after he regretted leaving his "Good Morning Britain" show after attacking Meghan Markle over her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan said if the wife of Prince Harry think she has cancelled or won the battle against him "she is in for big shock."



The TV presenter said his views have not changed about Meghan Markl and Prince Harry .

Morgan is a staunch opponent of the royal couple that stepped down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

The prince and his family are now settled in the United States with their son Archie and are expecting arrival of their second child.