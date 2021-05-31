close
Sun May 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 31, 2021

Meghan Markle gets warning from Piers Morgan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 31, 2021

British TV presenter Piers  Morgan has  claimed his popularity has increased since his row with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Morgan  said this in his latest column for Daily Mail in which he said "he will be back soon" and that Meghan Markle "might be in for a surprise".

His remarks came a day after he regretted  leaving his "Good Morning Britain" show after attacking Meghan Markle over her interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

Morgan said  if the wife of  Prince Harry think she has cancelled or won the battle against him "she is in for big shock."

The TV presenter said his views have not changed about Meghan Markl and Prince Harry .

Morgan is a staunch opponent of the royal couple that stepped down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

The prince and his family are now settled in the United States with their son Archie and are expecting  arrival of their second child.

 

