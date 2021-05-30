Bilal Qureshi, wife Uroosa blessed with second baby boy

Pakistani actor Bilal Qureshi and his wife Uroosa have welcomed their second baby boy.



Taking to Instagram, Bilal shared the good news with the fans with a cute photo of the newborn.

The actor also revealed the name of his son.

Bilal wrote “Mera Beta ROMAAN. ALHAMDULILLAH” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars congratulated Bilal and Uroosa on the birth of their second son.



The celebrity couple got married in February 2015 and welcomed their first baby boy Muhammad Sohaan in June 2016.