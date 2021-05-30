Quetta Gladiator's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed unable to leave for UAE

Former national team captain and Quetta Gladiator's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. File photo

Former national team captain and Quetta Gladiator's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could not receive clearance for traveling to the UAE, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Sarfaraz and 10 other persons from Lahore could not get clearance for the trip to Abu Dhabi. However, five people, including fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, left Karachi for Abu Dhabi.



The former national team skipper was scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi via a commercial flight this morning at 4:00 am.



Sarfaraz has reached the hotel again from the airport and will remain in quarantine till his departure for Abu Dhabi.



According to sources, he has been in quarantine at the hotel for the past seven days and has also expressed displeasure with the PCB management over issues relating to his departure.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council had given special permission to the PCB for the departure of 16 persons from Pakistan to the UAE. The board had contacted the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for clearance of all players and match officials.

Sarfraz is likely to leave for Abu Dhabi tonight, said PCB sources.