Hamza Ali Abbasi leaves fans gushing with cute photos of his son

Hamza Ali Abbasi left his millions of fans gushing with latest cute photos of his son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.



Taking to Instagram, the Alif star shared the photos with son and wrote in the caption “All Gratitude is for ALLAH” alongwith a heart emoji.

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife Naimal Khawar commented on the post “Mine” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Hamza and his son, and the adorable photos have taken the internet by storm.

Hamza and Naimal Khawar welcomed their first baby on July 30, 2020.