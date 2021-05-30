Kajol shares a heartfelt note for late Ryan Stephen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian star Kajol shared a heartfelt note for film producer Ryan Stephen, who passed away on Saturday after contracting coronavirus in Goa.
The Dilwale actress took to Instagram and shared a picture collage with her film Devi producer and wrote “Tell me there’s a heaven, Tell me that it’s true, Tell me there’s a reason, Why I’m seeing what i do.”
“Tell me there’s a heaven, Where all those people go. Tell me they’re all happy now, Please tell me that it’s so ....” followed by a broken heart emoji.
“Love u forever and ever @ryanivanstephen. Friends for life and beyond remember?,” she continued.
Ryan passed away on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19 a few days back.
He was the producer of the short film Devi, starring Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and others.