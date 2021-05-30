Mahira Khan says she has been cheating on her ‘first love’ white Shalwar Kameez

Pakistani film and TV star Mahira Khan has disclosed that she has been cheating on her ‘first love’ that is white shalwar kameez.



Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress shared a sweet note for the white shalwar kameez and dubbed it her ‘first love.’

Mahira shared her stunning photo wearing a kaaftan and wrote “My dearest white shalwar kameez, It’s true, I’ve been cheating on you. I’m kinda in love with the Kaaftan.”

She further said, “But, you will always be my first love. Can we somehow make this work? Please. Yours X.”

Mahira looked ethereal in the latest adorable photo and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.