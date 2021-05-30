close
Sat May 29, 2021
May 30, 2021

Piers Morgan to consider returning to 'Good Morning Britain'

Sun, May 30, 2021

Piers Morgan has expressed his willingness to return to "Great Morning Britain" .

The TV presenter lost his job after   attacking Meghan Markle on his  high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV.

He had criticized the Duchess of Sussex over her interview with "Oprah Winfrey".

He had accused Prince Harry and his wife of  damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.

Chief executive of ITV Carolyn McCall had said in a statement that  she believed Meghan “completely”.

Talking about the possibility of his return to the show, Morgan said, "It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast," he continued, but was quick to add: "It's their problem to work out... but never say never."

Morgan added, "I shouldn't have walked off, though, I do regret that. You can't be the great crusader of free speech and then walk off when someone says something you don't like."

The television presenter, however, said he would only "seriously consider" returning to Good Morning Britain under special circumstances, saying: "Well, a certain weatherman definitely wouldn't be around…"

