close
Sun May 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
May 30, 2021

Maya Ali thanks fans for love as she updates about her health

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Sun, May 30, 2021
Maya Ali thanks fans for love as she updates about her health

Pakistani film and TV actress Maya Ali extended gratitude to the fans for their love and wishes as she updated them about her health.

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actress said “Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love and wishes.”

Maya also posted her adorable picture and said “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, Muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga...”

She further said “Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me.”

Earlier, there were reports that Maya Ali has been hospitalized after her health deteriorated.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz