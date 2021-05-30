Maya Ali thanks fans for love as she updates about her health

Pakistani film and TV actress Maya Ali extended gratitude to the fans for their love and wishes as she updated them about her health.



Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actress said “Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love and wishes.”

Maya also posted her adorable picture and said “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, Muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga...”

She further said “Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me.”

Earlier, there were reports that Maya Ali has been hospitalized after her health deteriorated.



