Ryan Stephen passes away after contracting coronavirus

Indian filmmaker Ryan Ivan Stephen died on Saturday after he was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days back.



Indian media reported that Ryan was admitted to a local hospital 20 days back after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

The film producer left for his heavenly abode in the wee hours of Saturday.

Ryan was best known for his films like Indoo Ki Jawani, short film Devi and others.

Also, he was associated with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in the past.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Ryan Stephen.



