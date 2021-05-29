Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan reveals shooting of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’ with Ugur Gunes

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has revealed that her next drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar team has begun shooting of its first episode.



Esra aka Halime Sultan took to Twitter and confirmed shooting the most difficult scenes of the first episode in Zonguldak.

She said in Turkish which reads; “Today is the first set day of Kanunsuz Topraklar.”

The Turkish actress went on to say “My teacher Faruk, my dear friends, our entire team started shooting the most difficult scenes of the first episode in Zonguldak.”

Esra further said with hashtag #KanunsuzTopraklar “I am waiting for you impatiently in Istanbul. May our path be clear and bright.”

Last week, Esra confirmed her next drama serial where she and her Dirilis: Ertugrul co-star Ugur Gunes will play the leading roles.



