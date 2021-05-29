close
Sat May 29, 2021
Katrina Kaif’s Instagram handle reaches 50 million followers

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram handle reaches 50 million followers

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif’s Instagram handle has reached 50 million followers.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress,   who is an active social media user, reached the milestone on Saturday with over 870 posts.

She is following only 455 people on the Facebook-owned app, most of them friends and fellow B-town stars.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

