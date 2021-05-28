Salman Khan’s lawyers say defamation case against KRK not over ‘Radhe’ review

Indian star Salman Khan’s lawyers have clarified the defamation case against Kamaal R Khan (KRK), saying that the suit was filed over his defamatory statements.



According to Indian media, Salman Khan’s advocates clarified that the defamation suit was filed against KRK in connection with his allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor and not over his review of Radhe.

In his tweets recently, KRK had claimed that the Sultan actor had filed a defamation case against him over his review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The actor and critic has also urged Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan to withdraw defamation case against him.

The case was filed in a Mumbai court.