Matthew Perry would ‘freak out’ if audience didn’t laugh on ‘Friends’ stage

Matthew Perry recently got candid about his fears while on air with Friends and even admitted to being utterly mortified if the audience didn’t laugh alongside him.

The actor got candid on HBO Max's Friends reunion special and even told TV host James Corden, “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh."

"And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

“I felt like that every single night. Because I was like, 'Somebody's getting a laugh, I can't handle it — I need to get a laugh, too'.”