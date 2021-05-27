Prince William, Kate Middleton revive university memories with simple meal

Kate Middleton and Prince William took a trip down memory lane as they went and paid a visit to their university town in Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rekindled some old memories as they enjoyed a takeaway from Anstruther Fish Bar, which was their usual place of visit when they were students at St Andrews University 20 years ago.

The couple is said to have enjoyed some deep fried haddock with some chips wrapped in paper.

They enjoyed their meal on a bench before returning for an ice cream.

Kate told the staff that the visit was a "trip down memory lane" while William appreciated the food saying that it was still as good as he remembers.