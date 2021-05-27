close
Thu May 27, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 27, 2021

Minal Khan remembers late father during engagement with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, May 27, 2021

Pakistani star Minal Khan left fans teary-eyed in her most recent snap on Instagram.

The stunner shared a gorgeous photo of her family during her engagement ceremony with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The snap was sure to melt hearts as everyone smiled from ear-to-ear on the joyous occasion.

The beautiful photos were captioned with a tear-jerking note which remembered her late father.

She wrote how she wished he would be part of her big day.

“Family. Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around. Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey. These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family MashaAllah," she wrote.



