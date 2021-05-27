Bushra Ansari addresses the pain of losing a loved one to Covid-19

Bushra Ansari recently weighed in on the painful struggle of losing a loved one to covid-19.



The actor wore her heart on her sleeve on Instagram Stories and was even quoted saying, “You all saw a few days ago I lost my sister Sumbul Shahid. We receive a lot of information about Covid-19 but we truly understand what the panic is all about when someone really close to our hearts leaves this world because of it.”

”Everyone loves their siblings, and when you have sisters, the bond is even stronger. The four of us, loved each other very much. We talked the same way, listened to the same music and sang together.”

“But we are grateful you guys sent us so many of your prayers. Sumbul was already going through a lot, she had lost her son recently, maybe he called her up there I guess. I had to gather all my strength to speak to you guys today.”

Check it out below:



