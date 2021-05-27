Kim Kardashian addresses reality of ‘extremely difficult’ bar exam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kim Kardashian recently took to social media and addressed her frustrations over having to take an ‘extremely hard’ bar exam.
The reality TV star weighed in on her feelings on Instagram Stories after a fan enquired, “How are you finding the bar exams.”
Kim candidly replied with hopeful vigor and wrote, “Extremely difficult. Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon.