Thu May 27, 2021
Kim Kardashian addresses reality of ‘extremely difficult’ bar exam

Thu, May 27, 2021
Kim Kardashian addresses reality of ‘extremely difficult’ bar exam

Kim Kardashian recently took to social media and addressed her frustrations over having to take an ‘extremely hard’ bar exam.

The reality TV star weighed in on her feelings on Instagram Stories after a fan enquired, “How are you finding the bar exams.”

Kim candidly replied with hopeful vigor and wrote, “Extremely difficult. Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon.

Check it out below:


