'The School of Rock' actor Kevin Clark fatally struck by a car

Famed actor Kevin Clark, who catapulted to fame through his role in The School of Rock, died at the age of 32.

Known as the drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the Jack Black-starrer, the former child star was riding his bike in Chicago when he was fatally struck by a car.

A 20-year-old woman, who was issued citations, was driving the car, said the police while talking to the Chicago Sun Times.

The actor shot to fame in the 2003-film when he was just 12 years old.

Black turned to his social media to pay tribute to the late star.

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community," he wrote on Instagram.