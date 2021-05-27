'Friends' cast takes a tearful trip down memory lane during reunion

The much-hyped Friends reunion is all set to take fans on a nostalgic feels trip with iconic quips from the classic sitcom that have been unleashing laughter over the globe since decades.



Bringing back the star cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, Friends: The Reunion is all set for an emotional reunion 17 years since the final episode of the show about the lives of 20Somethings in New York.



A number of A-lister guest stars will also be appearing on the show's reunion special, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and soccer star David Beckham. The105-minute long special will be hosted by James Corden, on HBO Max.

"They ended the show very nicely," said Kudrow, referring to the 2004 finale when the characters moved out of their Greenwich Village apartments for new adult lives. "I don't want anyone's happy ending to be unraveled."

"It was life changing, and it forever will be. Not just for us but for the people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever," said Cox.

Friends, which began in 1994, was the top-rated comedy in the United States for six years and aired in more than 200 nations. The finale was watched by some 52 million Americans, eight million more than watched the Oscar ceremony that year.

Aniston recalled being told when she was cast as spoiled Rachel Green that Friends was "not going to make you a star."

"No-one was going through what we were going through, except the other five," said Schwimmer of the sudden fame. "Our family couldn't relate, our closest friends couldn't relate... but the only other people who really knew what it was like were the other five."