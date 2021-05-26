Ayeza Khan flaunts makeup-free face in latest snap

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared some good words of advice to her fans on her Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the Chupke Chupke star shared a gorgeous snap of herself flaunting her natural beauty as she posed without any makeup in a bathrobe and had her hair up in a towel.

The stunner shared the message “take care of yourself” with her followers reminding them to pamper themselves.

It is certain that the star has been taking care of herself as she looked flawless and glowed from within.

