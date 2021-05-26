Sanjay Dutt ecstatic as he gets Golden Visa for UAE

Veteran Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has expressed his excitement after he received a golden visa for United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Sharing his photo with UAE officials on Instagram, the Panipat actor said “Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE.”

He also thanked UAE government for the honour.



Earlier, Sanjay congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on the birth of his twin babies.

He tweeted, “Congratulations to His Royal Highness Sheikh @HamdanMohammed on welcoming the twins. I wish them all the love, luck and happiness in the world.”



