Wed May 26, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Wed, May 26, 2021
Farhan Saeed receives his Covid-19 jab

Pakistani star Farhan Saeed on Wednesday got his Covid-19 jab and urged his fans to get themselves vaccinated.

The Suno Chanda actor took to Instagram and shared his photo getting the jab.

Farhan also revealed that he got Covid-19 jab at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

He said “Jabbed at Arts Council Karachi.”

The actor also urged his fans to get themselves vaccinated.

“Get yourself vaccinated and save Pakistan from Corona!”, he concluded.

