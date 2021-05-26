‘Friends’ in 2021: Cast predicts the futures of their characters

The star cast of the iconic nineties sitcom, Friends, predicted where their characters are now in the current timeline.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner, the cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, all revealed where they thought their characters would be now, 27 years since the show first aired.

"I've thought about it. I don't think it makes for great storytelling but because I think they're all just really happy, and then they get together once in a while. I don't think they live super close together," Kudrow said.

Joking about his character, LeBlanc said: "Joey Tribbiani in 2021 would probably... he'd be brain dead.”

"Oh, he'd have 10 kids!" Schwimmer suggested about LeBlanc’s character and got a nod of approval from Perry, who said: “Brain dead and in the unemployment line.”

LeBlanc added that Joey would still be “trying to become an actor.”

Aniston joined the discussion and said: "That's an interesting direction for Joey.”

She went on to guess that Cox’s character of Monica would be a chef

However, Cox had a different idea: "I was thinking like, a competitive mom who would organize a bake sale or something. Her kids are probably too old but she'd still want to make sure the bake sale goes well."

Perry spoke about his character of Chandler and said he would "be involved in the computer world somehow but we don't know why."

LeBlanc added about Chandler and Schwimmer’s Ross: "He'd be coaching his kid's soccer game. And Ross would be running the museum, playing with the bones."

Aniston spoke about the reunion as well, saying: "I think everyone is even more excited to have this experience having been locked in a home for so long, and going through this past year, which was extremely heartbreaking and hard just to endure.”

"I think it's going to be an even more welcomed time for people to see it,” she added.

The HBO Max special will be released on Thursday, May 27.