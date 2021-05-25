Christian Betzmann bids goodbye to Zoya Nasir after broken engagement

German vlogger Christian Betzmann has officially bid goodbye to Zoya Nasir on social media following their broken engagement.

Taking to Instagram, the vlogger shared what he said was the former couple’s “first and our last post together”.

The vlogger seemed to have no ill will as he wished the Pakistani actress all the very best.

“This was our first and our last Post together," he began.

"I had such an amazing Time with you and will never forget these past 1.5 Years. Unfortunately we both have different views on Life and want a different Future.

"I continue to wish you all the best in Life. Thank you for all the Love and support you have shown us as a couple and as two individuals moving forward."

Their engagement ended after Christian had passed some insensitive comments on Pakistan and Islam.

Take a look:







