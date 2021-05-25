Aiman Khan, Minal Khan look adorable in new snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sisters Aiman Khan and Minal Khan seem to have jetted off to a new place together.
In an Instagram post Minal shared a snap with her sister donning facemasks and posing with roes adorably.
She captioned the post with a sweet message which read: “I love cheeky selfies , sleep deprived flights with this one.”
The photo was sure to garner compliments from fans.
“My 2 most favorite person in 1 pic,” one user wrote.
"Greetings from Turkey. You are very cute and very cheerful people. I admire you and I love you very much!" another fan wrote.
Take a look: