Aiman Khan, Minal Khan look adorable in new snap

Sisters Aiman Khan and Minal Khan seem to have jetted off to a new place together.

In an Instagram post Minal shared a snap with her sister donning facemasks and posing with roes adorably.

She captioned the post with a sweet message which read: “I love cheeky selfies , sleep deprived flights with this one.”

The photo was sure to garner compliments from fans.

“My 2 most favorite person in 1 pic,” one user wrote.

"Greetings from Turkey. You are very cute and very cheerful people. I admire you and I love you very much!" another fan wrote.

Take a look:







