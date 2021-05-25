Ayeza Khan joins TikTok

Ayeza Khan, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.1 million followers, has now joined TikTok.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she has joined video-sharing social networking service TikTok on Tuesday.

Ayeza Khan also urged the fans to follow her on TikTok as well.

She wrote “Follow GeetiiPrincess on TikTok! #geetiprincess. #staytuned.”

The actress recently reached nine million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for the milestone.





