close
Tue May 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
May 25, 2021

Bilal Maqsood pays rich tribute to Palestinians with heartfelt rendition of 'Aakhri Alvida'

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Tue, May 25, 2021
Bilal Maqsood pays rich tribute to Palestinians with heartfelt rendition of 'Aakhri Alvida'

Pakistani singer and guitarist Bilal Maqsood has paid a rich tribute to the people of Palestine and dedicated his heartfelt rendition of Aakhri Alvida to the Palestinians.

Taking to Instagram, the Mera Bichra Yaar singer shared a video where he is seen singing one his most popular tracks Aakhri Alvida.

He wrote in the caption, “A tribute to all Palestinians living in the fear of each day spent with their loved ones being the last.”

“Keeping you in our prayers! #freepalestine”, followed by a heart emoji.

Pakistani celebrities have been raising their voice in support of Palestine after hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and countless others were injured in attacks by Israeli forces recently.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz