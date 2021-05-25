Bilal Maqsood pays rich tribute to Palestinians with heartfelt rendition of 'Aakhri Alvida'

Pakistani singer and guitarist Bilal Maqsood has paid a rich tribute to the people of Palestine and dedicated his heartfelt rendition of Aakhri Alvida to the Palestinians.



Taking to Instagram, the Mera Bichra Yaar singer shared a video where he is seen singing one his most popular tracks Aakhri Alvida.

He wrote in the caption, “A tribute to all Palestinians living in the fear of each day spent with their loved ones being the last.”

“Keeping you in our prayers! #freepalestine”, followed by a heart emoji.



Pakistani celebrities have been raising their voice in support of Palestine after hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and countless others were injured in attacks by Israeli forces recently.