Tue May 25, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 25, 2021

Noor Hassan receives his Covid-19 jab, prays for everyone’s health

Pakistani actor and director Noor Hassan has received his coronavirus vaccine and shared the news with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Humsafar star shared his photo while receiving his jab.

He wrote in the caption, “If you love yourself, you gotta protect yourself.”

Noor also prayed for everyone’s health and good life.

“Prayers for everyone's health and good life. #covid_19 #vaccinationdone,” he said followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and friends dropped lovely comments and appreciated Noor Hassan.

