Katrina Kaif sends love to Karan Johar on his 49th birthday

Bollywood doll Katrina Kaif has extended love and sweet wishes to filmmaker Karan Johar on his 49th birthday.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Sooryavanshi actress shared a throwback photo of Karan and wished him a very happy birthday.

She wrote “Happy birthday Karan Johar. Wishing u all the happiness, love and peace this year.” Followed by a hear emoji.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.