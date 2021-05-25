Punjab to vaccinate students of medical colleges, universities

File photo.

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to vaccinate all students of medical universities and colleges, in a bid to protect those most vulnerable from the coronavirus infection.

As per a report on Geo News, the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday.

The government discussed a possible move to vaccinate people employed in 30 other sectors where the dangers of contracting the virus are high.

Rashid said the provincial government was increasing vaccinations throughout the province, adding that data was being collected to enhance the scope of the vaccinations in Punjab.

Coronavirus positivity ratio sees huge decline in Punjab

The corona positivity ratio in the Punjab has come down by a large margin, according to a report released by the Punjab Health Department last week.

The positivity rate has come down to 3.13% in Punjab overall, whereas, in Lahore, the rate has reduced to 2.42%, reported Geo News on Sunday.

"Strict implementation of SOPs led to reduction in coronavirus tests. As of today, 901 cases emerged across the province. For the first time, less than a thousand cases have been reported across the province," Dr Yasmin Rashid had said.

"NCOC targets Punjab for 140,000 more vaccinations in May," she added. Highlighting that wearing a mask could save up to 72% chances of virus transmission, the minister had urged the citizens to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols.