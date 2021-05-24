Nick Jonas on cloud nine as he hosts Billboard Music Awards 2021

Nick Jonas has said that he was on cloud nine after he hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with his wife Priyanka Chopra, saying hosting the show was an ‘honor’.



Sharing a loved-up photo with wife on Instagram, the Find You singer also explained about his rib injury he sustained last week and showered all his love for his ladylove, calling him ‘incredible wife’.

Nick Jonas wrote “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra.”

“I have watched this show since I was kid and to be asked to host was an honor,” he further said.

The singer continued, “And to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond.”

“Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year.”

Earlier, Priyanka shared a sweet appreciation post for Nick Jonas after his rib injury, saying “You inspire me everyday!”.